Theratechnologies (TH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.
TSE:TH opened at C$3.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Theratechnologies has a 1-year low of C$3.41 and a 1-year high of C$5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$367.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72.
Theratechnologies Company Profile
