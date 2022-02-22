Theratechnologies (TH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

TSE:TH opened at C$3.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Theratechnologies has a 1-year low of C$3.41 and a 1-year high of C$5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$367.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

