Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 486 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American Tower were worth $32,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 34.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.40.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $228.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.53 and its 200 day moving average is $271.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

