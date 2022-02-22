Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.47% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $29,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $340,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

NYSE INSP opened at $218.23 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.18 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.81.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

