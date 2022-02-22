Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $24.13 Million Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,765 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.24% of CubeSmart worth $24,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in CubeSmart by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,021,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,461 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,316,000 after purchasing an additional 837,612 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth $28,291,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,117,000 after purchasing an additional 516,541 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth $24,918,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average is $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $57.34.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

