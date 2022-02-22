Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $26,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 302.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 27.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 15.3% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,517 shares of company stock worth $585,944. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.18.

Shares of NOC opened at $391.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $291.60 and a 12 month high of $408.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.57. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.