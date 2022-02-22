Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 11,742 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 527,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,742 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.59% of Portland General Electric worth $24,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POR. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 507.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth about $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR stock opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.