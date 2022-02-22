Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 13,959 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,959 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.21% of Avalara worth $31,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVLR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 68,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $58,978.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,558,571 in the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVLR stock opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.