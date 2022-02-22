Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays started coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,586,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,003,842. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. Tilray has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $31.34.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Tilray in the second quarter worth $15,493,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tilray by 280.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tilray by 99.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 146,220 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tilray by 254.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 36,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter valued at $10,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

