TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NYSE TIMB opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. TIM has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TIM by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 148.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 85.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

