Timken (NYSE:TKR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.55 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.33.

Get Timken alerts:

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.09. The company had a trading volume of 282,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,818. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Timken has a twelve month low of $62.96 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Timken will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Timken by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.