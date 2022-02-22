TitanSwap Price Tops $1.24 on Exchanges (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $66.26 million and $185,399.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00003379 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00036164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00107685 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TITAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

