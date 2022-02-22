TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Truist Financial

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.58.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average of $70.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after buying an additional 5,929,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after buying an additional 3,510,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.