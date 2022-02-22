TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

TopBuild stock traded down $3.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.04. 5,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,791. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.02 and its 200 day moving average is $240.94. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $179.50 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in TopBuild by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.63.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

