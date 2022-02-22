TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
TopBuild stock traded down $3.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.04. 5,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,791. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.02 and its 200 day moving average is $240.94. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $179.50 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.63.
About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.
