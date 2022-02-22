Toroso Investments LLC Has $633,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.17.

STZ stock opened at $215.85 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -719.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.41 and its 200-day moving average is $226.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,013.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

