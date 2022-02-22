Toroso Investments LLC Invests $719,000 in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $59.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $4.3737 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 266.03%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

