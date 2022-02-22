Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 1,940 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,448 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,458 shares of company stock worth $1,548,997 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ STX opened at $108.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.42 and its 200 day moving average is $97.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $70.36 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

