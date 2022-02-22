Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 501 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $148.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.15. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $136.56 and a 12-month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

