Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.27.

ANSS stock opened at $299.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.91. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

