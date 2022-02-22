TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 37,346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,325,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,079,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,726,000 after purchasing an additional 384,195 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.08 and a one year high of $82.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average is $81.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.