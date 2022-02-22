TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 114,438 Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 162.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,438 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 26.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWH. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:AWH opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $116.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.97. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $9.17.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

