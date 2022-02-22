TownSquare Capital LLC Buys New Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNST opened at $81.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.23 and a 200-day moving average of $90.53. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $80.45 and a one year high of $99.89.

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.18.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

