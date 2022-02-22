TownSquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,972 Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,972 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Chegg by 14.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Chegg by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 7.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 5.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $109.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.