TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $189.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $14,584,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $13,101,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,429 shares of company stock worth $45,538,869 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.