TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAVA. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.34 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

