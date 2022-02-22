Tranchess Price Hits $0.83 on Exchanges (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 26% against the US dollar. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $52.73 million and approximately $24.18 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00002186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,903.34 or 0.99943726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00064300 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00022573 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015337 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.76 or 0.00318407 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,613,716 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

