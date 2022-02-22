Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will announce $55.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.46 million. Transcat posted sales of $48.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $204.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $204.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $219.56 million, with estimates ranging from $217.81 million to $221.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

TRNS stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.19. 22,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,309. Transcat has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 36.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

