TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $464,407,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,257,000 after acquiring an additional 179,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 171.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after acquiring an additional 141,817 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,402,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 72,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $648.96 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $552.72 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $629.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.79.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,262,465. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

