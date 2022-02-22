Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Travel + Leisure worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280,153 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,288,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,315,000 after acquiring an additional 100,264 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,002,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,735,000 after acquiring an additional 196,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,318,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,817,000 after acquiring an additional 166,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,178,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,795,000 after acquiring an additional 143,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

