Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Travelzoo posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Travelzoo.

Several research firms have issued reports on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ralph Bartel purchased 61,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $630,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,031 shares of company stock worth $777,204. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.30 million, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.87. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

