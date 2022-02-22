Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.75 target price on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,054,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,541,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,779,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,110,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,847,000.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

