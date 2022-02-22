TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.890-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.550-$5.200 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNET. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday.

TNET traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.32. 9,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,400. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.34.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $2,021,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $39,620.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,236 in the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in TriNet Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

