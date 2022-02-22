Truist Financial Comments on Vulcan Materials’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research report issued on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.83. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VMC. Loop Capital upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.53.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $185.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $157.80 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $34,764,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.