Truist Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Walmart in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.52.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $137.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 109.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

