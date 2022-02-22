Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives $78.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.57.

A number of research firms have commented on TCNNF. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

TCNNF stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 328,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,421. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $53.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

