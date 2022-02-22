TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Trading 0.5% Higher

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.87. 9,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 28,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the third quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates a web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

