Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 66.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,372 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in AGCO were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,486,000 after buying an additional 1,493,776 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 11.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,552,000 after purchasing an additional 261,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AGCO by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AGCO by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,795,000 after purchasing an additional 126,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in AGCO by 13.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,141,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,806,000 after purchasing an additional 132,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AGCO. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

AGCO stock opened at $128.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.