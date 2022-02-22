Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $798,000 Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in BankUnited during the third quarter worth about $228,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in BankUnited during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $247,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.35%.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

