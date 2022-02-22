Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stock Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,422 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of PGT Innovations worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGTI. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,569,000 after acquiring an additional 292,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 66.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 102,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,730,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,661,000 after acquiring an additional 99,793 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 20.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 445,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 76,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,858,000 after acquiring an additional 65,595 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.87.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $106,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

