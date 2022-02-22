Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Rubius Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.74. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $462.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RUBY shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.