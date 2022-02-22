Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Stock Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,344 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 49,969 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NG. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.0% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,349,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 127.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,159,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 650,147 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 21.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after buying an additional 453,031 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 10.1% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,578,832 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after buying an additional 421,717 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 55.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 994,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 354,210 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NG opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 0.67. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $612,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 18,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $137,769.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,156 shares of company stock worth $1,438,608 over the last ninety days. 29.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

