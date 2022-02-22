Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Shares Purchased by Empirical Capital Management LLC

Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,315,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864,651 shares during the period. Tuesday Morning accounts for 3.9% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Empirical Capital Management LLC owned about 1.53% of Tuesday Morning worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the third quarter worth $49,000. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 35.0% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the third quarter worth $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at $115,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Tuesday Morning stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tuesday Morning Co. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

