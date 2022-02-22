Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 33,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 648,068 shares.The stock last traded at $3.62 and had previously closed at $3.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. VTB Capital lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

