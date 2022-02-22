Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.48

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.48 and last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $609.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $5,013,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.