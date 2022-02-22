Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.48

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.48 and last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.17.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $609.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.40.
About Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)
Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.
