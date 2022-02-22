Tutor Perini (TPC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Tutor Perini to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10. Tutor Perini has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $595.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,523 shares of company stock worth $7,813,166 over the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

