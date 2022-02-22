Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TWIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $16.20.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 263.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Twin Disc by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Twin Disc by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Twin Disc in the second quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Twin Disc by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.
About Twin Disc
Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.
