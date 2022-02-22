Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TWIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 263.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Twin Disc by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Twin Disc by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Twin Disc in the second quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Twin Disc by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

