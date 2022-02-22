Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 19,066 Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AVNS stock opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90.
About Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.
