Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 412.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 42,517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 149.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,058,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPNG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $9,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807 over the last 90 days.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

