Twinbeech Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 112.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Avaya were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avaya by 163.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 397,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 246,553 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Avaya by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP increased its position in Avaya by 14.7% during the third quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 230,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Avaya during the third quarter valued at $53,532,000. Finally, Provenire Capital LLC increased its position in Avaya by 58.1% during the third quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,069 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $488,733.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

AVYA stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

