Twinbeech Capital LP Has $632,000 Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Twinbeech Capital LP decreased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 21,680 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in salesforce.com by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 715.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,888,000 after acquiring an additional 107,356 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,100,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $196.84 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $195.79 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.89 billion, a PE ratio of 108.75, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.97 and its 200-day moving average is $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $477,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,059 shares of company stock worth $39,880,319. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.