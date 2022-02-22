Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 40,112 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Twinbeech Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,112 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Vontier were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 31.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth $112,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.